Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,207 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,315. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.