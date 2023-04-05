Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,207 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,315. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
