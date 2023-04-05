Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 295,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

