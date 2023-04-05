Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.84. The stock had a trading volume of 332,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,097. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

