Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF accounts for 1.8% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 10,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,434. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.