Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. 2,167,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,573. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.