Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

GILD stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 1,794,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.