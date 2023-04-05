Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.03. 17,173,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,509,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

