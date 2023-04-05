Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.03. 17,173,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,509,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.