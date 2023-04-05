Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,781 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Walmart stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. 4,396,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,093. The firm has a market cap of $402.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

