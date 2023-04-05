Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,443. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

