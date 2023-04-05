Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

CCI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.80. 513,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,401. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

