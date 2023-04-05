Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

CCI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.80. 513,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,401. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

