CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 2,125,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,890,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.