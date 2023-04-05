Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $7.31 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $287.29 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $7.31 or 0.00026065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

