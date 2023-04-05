Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 107,304 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,304 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

