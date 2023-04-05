Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 646 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHJ stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

