Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $108.96 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 14.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $108,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

