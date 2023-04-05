Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $497,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

