Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $219,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,341. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

