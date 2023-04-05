Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 196,889 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,261,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

