Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

