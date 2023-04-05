Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

