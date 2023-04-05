Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

