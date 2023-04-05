Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 503,187 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

