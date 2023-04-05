Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) vs. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Critical Contrast

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 9.17% 18.68% 11.05% Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.04 billion 2.03 $187.33 million $3.97 22.64 Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

79.4% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment is involved in the producing and marketing of fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitor and control systems. The Distribution Segment provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. Its solution includes the Clean Cycle system, which captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

