Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,331. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

