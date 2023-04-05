Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Up 6.6%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 473,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,136,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $593.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

