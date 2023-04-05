Comparing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 41.29 -$29.02 million ($1.18) -3.53 Xeris Biopharma $110.25 million 2.38 -$94.66 million ($0.70) -2.77

Capricor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capricor Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 295.68%. Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 177.06%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -164.45% -51.13% Xeris Biopharma -85.86% -135.91% -28.21%

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

