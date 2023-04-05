Comparing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Health Catalyst and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 5 7 1 2.69 Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.00%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -49.74% -18.98% -10.89% Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.53 -$137.40 million ($2.66) -4.70 Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.95 $15.55 million $0.05 382.40

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

