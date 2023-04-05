Compound Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Compound has a market capitalization of $313.95 million and $23.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $43.20 or 0.00154781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00035976 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.46355951 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $23,635,558.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

