Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $323.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,546.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00330379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00553698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00451178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,824,820 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,736,392.9031267 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3860375 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $300,957,851.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

