Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $344.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,214.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00328364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00559318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00450795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,909,302 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,736,392.9031267 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3860375 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $300,957,851.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

