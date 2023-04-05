Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

