Contrasting Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Croda International and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.58 billion 4.30 $803.31 million N/A N/A Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.81 billion 2.24 $772.64 million N/A N/A

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Croda International and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 2 1 0 0 1.33

Croda International presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Croda International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Croda International is more favorable than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Summary

Croda International beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients. The Life Sciences segment includes crop care and healthcare speciality ingredients. The Performance Technologies segment supports the circular economy and durable material design, enabling the growth of clean energy and helping to further reduce negative environmental impact. The Industrial Chemicals segment focuses on its biosurfactant plant at Atlas Point in North America. The company was founded by George Crowe and Henry James Dawe on May 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets. Its Optoelectronic Products segment comprise handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules. The company's Optical Instruments segment includes microscopes and intelligent inspection equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality/augmented reality, and robots, which are combined with optical, electronic, algorithm, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared and semiconductor technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology; provision of financing services; and import and export agency services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

