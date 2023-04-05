Contrasting DocGo (DCGO) and Its Rivals

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DocGo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DocGo alerts:

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 26.03 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.39

This table compares DocGo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocGo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 53.02%. Given DocGo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DocGo beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.