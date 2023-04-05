Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

