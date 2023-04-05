Costamare Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Costamare Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.
