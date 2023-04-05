Costamare Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $265.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.