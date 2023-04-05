Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.59. 687,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,054. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

