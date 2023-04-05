COTI Price Hits $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

