Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 1,174 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 210,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

