Covenant Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $37,243.72 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

