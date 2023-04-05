Credit Suisse Group Downgrades GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) to Neutral

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GRNA stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. GreenLight Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

