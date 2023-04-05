Critical Analysis: BlackSky Technology (BKSY) versus The Competition

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.82, suggesting that their average share price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 290 1538 2503 108 2.55

Earnings and Valuation

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.63%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.62%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.17 million -2.11 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.42 billion $643.17 million 2.79

BlackSky Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -53.03% -29.21% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.24% -53.66% -5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

