Critical Survey: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF)

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven & i and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.22 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.09 billion 0.24 $21.36 million $0.73 15.60

This table compares Seven & i and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seven & i is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.54% 10.81% 2.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Seven & i on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

