Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue $0.57 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $68.01.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croghan Bancshares (CHBH)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.