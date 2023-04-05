Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $14.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

