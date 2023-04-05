Crypterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.13 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

