CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

