Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

