Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,519 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

