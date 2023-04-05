Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 445,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

