Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $914,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,446 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
